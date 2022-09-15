Keeway K300 N, K300 R motorcycles launched in India, prices start at Rs 2.65 lakh

Motorcycle manufacturer Keeway has launched two new motorcycles in the Indian market in the form of K300 N and K300R. The price of K300 N starts at Rs 2.65 lakh while the price of K300 R starts at Rs 2.99 lakh. While the Keeway K300 N is the naked motorcycle, the Keeway K300 R is the faired motorcycle. Both the motorcycles are powered by the same single cylinder engine along with 6-speed gearbox.

Dimensions

The Keeway K300 N is 1990mm x 780mm x 1070mm (lxbxh). The wheelbase is 1360mm while ground clearance is 150mm. The fuel tank is 12.5litres while the seat height is 795mm. Similarly, the Keeway K300 R is 2010mm x 750mm x 1080mm (lxbxh). Similarly, wheelbase is 1360mm and ground clearance is 135mm. The tank capacity of the motorcycle is 12 litres. Both the motorcycles get 17 inch alloy wheels.

Engine

Both the Keeway K300 N as well as Keeway K300 R draw its power from the same 292.4cc engine. The engine produces 27.12bhp of power @ 8750rpm, while the torque is [email protected] The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Brakes and suspension

Both the bikes get a 292mm disc brake at the front while the rear disc brake is 220mm disc. Both the bikes get a dual channel ABS system. In terms of suspension, the bikes have 37mm USD forks at the front while the rear has a monoshock suspension.

Price and colours

The Keeway K300 N starts at Rs 2.65 lakh and goes up to Rs 2.85 lakh. The naked motorcycle is offered in three attractive colours- Matte White, Matte Red and Matte Black. Similarly, the Keeway K300 N starts at Rs 2.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 3.20 lakh. The three attractive colours offered on the bike include Glossy White, Glossy Red, and Glossy Black.

The bookings of Keeway K300 N, Keeway K300 R have opened at just Rs 10,000. The deliveries of the bike will start at the end of this month.