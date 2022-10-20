Jeep reveals Avenger electric SUV, to offer a range of 550km on a full charge

Jeep has unveiled its latest electric SUV Jeep Avenger and the company has claimed that the total range of the SUV can be up to 550km. The company has revealed that the car will be available in two-wheel as well as four-wheel drive and is expected to launch in Europe in the first half of 2023.

In terms of design, the Jeep Avenger inherits the typical design offered by Jeep. The headlights are rectangular while the grille offers a seven-box design. The headlamps are integrated with the LED DRLs. The bumper of the car gets black cladding along with silver skid plates. The wheels are 18 inches while the tail lamps are smoked.

The Avenger EV SUV is powered by a 54kWh battery and is capable to provide a range of 400km according to WLTP cycle. However, Jeep claims that the range of the Avenger EV can be as much as 550km (depending on the conditions of driving).

The battery can be charged through a 100kW DC charger from 20-80 percent in just 24 minutes. However, users can use an 11 kW AC charger to charge the battery from 0-100 percent in 5.5 hours. The power will be generated from 154hp, 260Nm motor, with either two or four motors on the axle. The Electric SUV will be offered with Jeep’s Select-Terrain off-road modes. The off-road modes include- Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud and Snow.

When it comes to the interior of the Avenger EV, the design is totally minimalistic. There are two touchscreens in the car including an infotainment system and an instrument cluster. The AC vents are rectangular and is housed in the dashboard. The steering wheel offers a lot of functions through the buttons on it. For safety purposes, the Avenger EV gets Level 2 ADAS functions. This offers adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, blind spot monitoring, drowsy driver alert and much more.