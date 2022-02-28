Jeep Compass Trailhawk facelift launched in India; Check price, features and engine specifications

Jeep has launched the refreshed Compass Trailhawk in India. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk facelift is more aggressive in terms of its off-road capabilities and is offered with a 4×4 powertrain. The new Compass Trailhawk carries few upgrades that were introduced in the Jeep Compass facelift that was launched in 2021. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk facelift has an introductory price of Rs 30.72 lakh.

Engine

Under the hood, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets a 170hp engine, 2.0-litre diesel engine and comes with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The engine generates a maximum torque of 350 Nm. For the ease of offroading, the Trailhawk gets a 4×4 system.

Design and exterior

The Compass Trailhawk gets refreshed headlamps along with integrated LED DRLs, larger air dam, fog light housings, and alloy wheels that are 17-inches. The SUV also gets underbody protection plates, raised suspension, and a water wading depth of 483mm. The Trail Rated badge can be found on the fender while the Trailhawk logo is present on the hatch.

Interior

The SUV gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Uconnect and a 9-speaker audio system. The seats on the Trailhawk get a contrast red stitching. This shows the difference between the regular Jeep Compass SUV and the Jeep Compass Trailhawk. A 360-degree camera and panoramic sunroof is offered as well. The other important features include rain-sensing wipers, 360-degree camera and four terrain modes. The four terrain modes include- Sand, Mud, Snow and Rock.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is based on the top-spec Model S variant of the regular Compass. The Model S Compass costs Rs 29.34 lakh, which means that the Trailhawk edition is Rs 1.38 lakh costlier.

Jeep is expected to launch two more SUVs in 2022 which includes the Grand Cherokee and the Jeep Meridian. The Jeep Meridian will be the company’s first 7 seater SUV in India will be built locally.