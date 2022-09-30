Jawa 42 Bobber launched in India; Check price, specifications and more

Jawa 42 Bobber motorcycle has been launched in India. For those bike lovers who like a single-seater retro-style motorcycle, they can opt for the Jawa 42 Bobber. The silhouette of the 42 Bobber is quite similar to that of the Perak. However, there are some changes on the motorcycle that makes it different from the Perak.

Design

The 42 Bobber is a mix of Jawa 42 and Jawa Perak. However, the 42 Bobber has more similarities with the Perak than the 42 which is a roadster variant. From the front, the Jawa 42 Bobber is a bit similar to that of the Jawa 42. However, the rear of the Bobber is quite similar to that of the Perak.

Engine

The Jawa 42 Bobber is powered by a 334cc engine that churns out a maximum power of 22.54kW. The engine offers a peak torque of 32.74Nm. The wheelbase of the motorcycle is 1485mm while the compression ratio is 11.1. The motorcycle gets a single-cylinder engine along with a 6-speed gearbox. Users get the motorcycle in three attractive colors which include Mystic Copper, Moonstone White, and Jasper Red.

In terms of suspension, the motorcycle gets a mono-shock at the rear, while the front is taken care by telescopic forks. The Bobber gets an engine bash plate and dual exhausts. In terms of safety, the motorcycle gets disc brakes at the front and rear and dual channel ABS setup.

Price

Users can book the motorcycle at a token price of Rs 5,000 via online. The prices for the motorcycle start at Rs 2.06 lakh and goes up to Rs 2.09 lakh.

Competitors

At the price point, it is offered, the Jawa 42 Bobber does not have any competitor from another motorcycle brand. However, the motorcycle gets a competitor in the form of its sibling- Jawa Perak.