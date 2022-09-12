Is the Mahindra XUV400 a perfect competitor to the Tata Nexon EV Max, Check detailed comparison

The affordable electric SUV segment in India was ruled by Tata Nexon EV till date. A new competitor of the Tata Nexon EV has entered the segment and it is the Mahindra XUV400. The Mahindra XUV400 is expected to go on sale in India in January 2023. Given its specifications and range, the Mahindra XUV400 is pitched directly against the Tata Nexon EV Max. Expecting that the price of the Mahindra XUV400 will be similar to the Nexon Max, we have drawn a detailed comparison between the two electric cars.

Dimensions

When it comes to dimensions, the Mahindra XUV400 is bigger than its Nexon EV Max. The boot space of the XUV400 is also bigger than the Nexon Max. On the other hand, the wheels of the XUV400 as well as Nexon EV Max are 16 inches. The details of the dimensions are mentioned below.

Specifications XUV400 Nexon EV Max Length 4200mm 3993mm Width 1821mm 1811mm Height 1634mm 1606mm Wheelbase 2600mm 2498mm Boot Space 378 litres 350 litres

Even though the Mahindra XUV400 is based on the Mahindra XUV300, it is significantly longer than its younger sibling. Mahindra XUV400 is around 205mm longer than XUV300. It is expected that the XUV400 will have the same level of popularity as that of the XUV300.

Battery capacity and power

The Mahindra XUV400 offers a permanent magnet synchronous motor and has a battery capacity of 39.5kWh. The maximum power that is offered on the SUV is 150hp while the maximum torque is 310Nm. A total range of 456km is claimed to be offered on a full charge. In terms of acceleration, the XUV400 is expected to achieve acceleration from 0-100 kmph in just 8.3 seconds.

Similarly, the Tata Nexon EV Max has a battery capacity of 40.5kWh and a claimed range of 437km. The 0-100kmph speed can be achieved in 9.0 seconds. The maximum power that can be achieved by the Nexon EV Max is 143hp while the peak torque is 250Nm.

Charging

When it comes to charging, the XUV400 can be charged in just 50mins from 0-80% through 50kW DC charger. Through the similar charger, Nexon EV Max can be charged from 0-80% in just 56 minutes. The details about the other chargers are mentioned below.

Charger XUV400 Nexon EV Max 7.2kW AC (0-100%) 6.5 hrs 5-6 hrs 3.3kW AC (0-100%) 13 hrs 15-16 hrs

Safety features

The Tata Nexon EV Max offers dual airbags, ABD with EBD, hill hold control, hill descent control, ESP with i-VBAC and much more. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV400 offers safety features like the six airbags, crash complaint structure, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX and much more.

Price

The price of the Tata Nexon EV Max ranges between Rs 18.34 lakh – Rs 20.04 lakh and this makes it a value for money product. Even though Mahindra has not announced the prices of the XUV400, we hope that to be between Rs 17 lakh- Rs 20 lakh (which is quite similar to the EV Max). The pricing of the XUV400 will decide whether or not, the electric SUV will be able contender of Nexon EV Max or not.

We have not considered comparing the MG ZS EV or the Hyundai Kona Electric with the Mahindra XUV400 as both the SUVs cost between Rs 20 lakh – Rs 25 lakh.