Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami buys a Jaguar F-Type coupe after England tour

Indian International cricketer Mohammed Shami has recently gifted himself with a Jaguar F-Type sports car. The cricketer received the delivery of the two-seater coupe and the pictures of Shami with his new car have gone viral on the Internet. Mohammed Shami had recently represented India in the England tour. The fast bowler became the third fastest bowler in ODI history to take 150 wickets.

According to reports, the Jaguar F-Type is said to be the 2.0 Coupe R-Dynamic variant and is priced at Rs 98.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is of Caldera Red colour and is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which churns out 295 bhp of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. The 2.0-litre engine is powered by a 8-speed ZF transmission. The Jaguar F-Type also comes with a 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 engine

The Jaguar F-Type offers 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 5.7 seconds. The maximum speed that the coupe can achieve is 250 km/hr. The Jaguar F-Type is available in Yulong White Metallic, Narvik Black, Fuji White, Santorini Black Metallic, Indus Silver, Loire Blue Metallic, Ultra Blue Meta, British Racing Green Metallic and Corris Grey Metallic.

Recently, Mohammed Shami purchased a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. The retro motorcycle is powered by a 649 cc twin cylinder engine that churns out 47 bhp at 7150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. Mohammed Shami is also said to own multiple luxury cars like the BMW 5 series as well as an Audi. The cricketer also possesses a Toyota Fortnuer SUV.

When it comes to bikes and cars, former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is well-known for his love for sports bike as well as a sports car. MS Dhoni owns Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, Audi Q7 and many more. When it comes to bikes Dhoni owns Confederate Hellcat X132, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R and many more.