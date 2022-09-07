Hyundai Venue N Line launched in India; Check on road price, features

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday launched its compact SUV Venue N Line with visual and mechanical upgrades. Tata’s special editions for Nexon are only visual updates with few feature upgrades like ventilated front seats with Kaziranga Edition. Something that Venue lacks, though.

Hyundai Venue N Line Price, variants

Hyundai Venue N Line is offered in two variants N6 and N8 which are priced at Rs 12.16 lakh and Rs 13.15 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Hyundai Venue N Line Design Features

The Hyundai Venue N Line has received a design upgraded and flaunts dark chrome with N Line logo in the front grille and an exclusive N Line bumper with skid plates. It flaunts red accents on the roof rails. Hyundai has packed 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels with N branding on the new SUV. The front brake calipers and the side sill garnish too come in a red shade.

It has a sporty tail gate that appeals to its overall look. The SUV also has red inserts on the skid plate on the rear bumper. The N Line emblem is also seen on the tailgate.

Hyundai Venue N Line can be availed in two single-tone colour choices – Shadow Grey (New) and Polar white. It is also offered in three dual-tone paint schemes which are Thunder blue with Phantom black roof, Polar White with Phantom black roof and Shadow Grey with Phantom black roof.

Inside the cabin, it flaunts a sporty black interior with red inserts. The N Line branding has been embedded on the seats, 3-spoke steering wheel and gear knob.

The other features in the SUV include Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start/Stop, Wireless Phone Charger, Glovebox Cooling, Cruise control, Front & Rear USB Charger, Fully Automatic Air conditioning with Digital Display (FATC), Rear AC vents, and Sliding Front Armrest with Storage.

The SUV has got a first-in-segment Dashcam with Dual Camera that has a storage space up to 64 GB. Riders can pair their smartphone to the Dashcam via an app which has a LCD Display of 5.84cm.

It has an 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & Bluelink connectivity. It offers 60+ Hyundai Bluelink connected car features to the buyers.

The Venue N Line gets a dual-tip exhaust and a stiffened suspension system that provides a sportier feel in comparison to the current Venue.

Hyundai Venue N Line Specs & Competition

The Hyundai N Line version of Venue comes with a 1.0L GDI turbo-petrol engine which churns out 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of torque. It is offered with the 7-speed DCT. It competes with Kia Sonet X Line and Tata Nexon’s Dark Edition, Kaziranga Edition, and Jet Edition. (All prices ex-showroom).

The South-Korean automaker is also offering 7 years extended warranty option, 3 years Free Road-Side Assistance (RSA), 3 years BlueLink subscription & 5 years Hyundai Shield of Trust, Care and Maintenance packages with the SUV.