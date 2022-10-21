Hyundai to discontinue i20 Diesel variant in India, Know the reason

Automobile manufacturer Hyundai is all set to discontinue the i20 diesel variant in India. The decision by the company might be because of the implementation of emission regulations from April 1, 2023. The latest emission regulations or the RDE (Real Driving Emissions) is expected to take a toll on various Diesel cars in the country including small cars.

Probably, the Hyundai i20 diesel variant will be the first car to be phased out due to the upcoming pollution norms. The Tata Altroz might also be phased out due to the RDE. For those who are unknown, Hyundai has already phased out Diesel variants of Grand i10 Nios and Aura models much earlier.

The Hyundai i20 offers petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol engine offers are 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA engine and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine. While the 1.2-litre engine offers 83 hp, the 1.0 engine offers 120hp. On the other hand, the diesel engine is 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit and offers 100 hp. As reported by Autocar India, the petrol variant of i20 is sold more than its diesel counterpart. Only 10 percent of the sales come from i20 are contributed from the diesel variant, added the report.

The 1.5-litre engine that is offered on the i20 is also present on the Venue and is a fixed geometry turbocharger (FGT). However, the more powerful 1.5-litre diesel engine offered on the Verna, Creta and Alcazar is a variable geometry turbocharger (VGT). We are not quite sure what will happen to the Venue after the 1.5-litre FGT engine is discontinued. The Venue might get a 1.5-litre VGT engine in the future.

While many car manufacturers like Maruti, Renault, Skoda, and VW have opted for petrol engines in place of diesel, same cannot be said for Hyundai. Hyundai offers a range of cars including SUVs in diesel variants. Given the popularity of Hyundai’s diesel cars in India it is assumed that the switch to petrol might not be smooth for the company.