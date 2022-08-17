Hyundai Ioniq 5 spotted testing in India

Hyundai is expected to launch its flagship electric crossover the Ioniq 5′ in India early next year. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV crossover was recently spotted testing under a heavy camouflage in Chennai. The test model was seen with some tweaks inside out exclusively for Indian conditions.

The Ioniq 5 is based on Hyundai Group’s e-GMP platform. The company plans to produce the model locally. The EV will likely launch during the upcoming festive season and the company plans to start the sale this year.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 powertrain details

For the global markets, the Ioniq 5 comes with a 58kWh battery with a single 169hp motor. It has a 350 kW charger, that can charge the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in 18 minutes. The EV’s maximum range is rated at 481 km. The company recently introduced a larger 77.4kWh battery pack that gives the EV crossover a claimed range of 506km.

Inside the cabin, the Ioniq 5 sports unique rear seats that can power-slide backwards and forwards up to 135 mm. The front seats can recline fully. The modular dashboard features two integrated displays – a 12.25-inch full-touch infotainment screen and a 12.25-inch digital cluster.

Features of the Ioniq 5 on include level 2 autonomous driving, 7-airbags, surround view monitor, forward collision avoidance assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist, reverse parking collision avoidance assist, etc.

As per sources, Hyundai plans to launch the base version of the upcoming Ioniq 5 EV with a 58kWh battery pack and a single electric motor in India. The smaller battery pack will provide a range of 383km on a single charge

Hyundai Ioniq 5 price and India launch

As we have mentioned above Hyundai will locally assemble the Ioniq 5 for sale in India. This will enable the company to price the EV crossover more competitively than the Kia EV6 that comes to India as a CBU. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will likely cost around Rs 50 lakh In India. It will compete with the Kia EV6 which has a starting price of Rs 59.96 lakh.

After its launch in India, it will rival the recently launched Volvo XC40 Recharge and will also compete with similarly priced EVs like the Mini Cooper SE.