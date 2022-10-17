Hyundai Diwali Discount: Get offers up to Rs 1 lakh for October 2022

Hyundai India has announced car offers up to Rs 1 lakh as a part Diwali discount in the month of October 2022. The car discounts include models like Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, Kona EV. However, there is no discount offered on cars like Venue, Creta, Verna, Alcazar as well as Tucson.

The Diwali discount on Hyundai cars has been mentioned below in detail.

Hyundai Santro

The Hyundai Santro gets a cash discount of Rs 15,000 while the exchange bonus is Rs 10,000. The corporate discount on the car is Rs 3000. This means that a total discount of Rs 28,000 is offered for the period of October 2022 on the Santro. The hatchback is priced between Rs 4.90 lakh and Rs 6.42 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a discount up to Rs 48,000 during this offer period. The Turbo variant gets a cash discount of Rs 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The corporate discount is Rs 3000. The other variants of the car (CNG and petrol) get the same exchange and corporate discount as the turbo variant. The cash discount on the CNG and petrol variant are Rs 20,000 and Rs 5,000. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios starts from Rs 5.43 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.45 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura is gets a total discount of Rs 33,000 during the Diwali Sale. The regular model gets a cash discount of Rs 5000, exchange benefit is Rs 10,000 while the corporate discount is Rs 3,000. On the other hand, the CNG variant gets a cash discount of Rs 20,000. The exchange benefit and corporate discount is same as that of petrol model. The compact sedan is priced between Rs 6.09 lakh and Rs 8.87 lakh and is a budget-friendly sedan offered by the company.

Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 (Magna and Sportz) gets Rs 10,000 cash discount. Similarly, an exchange benefit of Rs 10,000 is available on selected variants. The car is priced between Rs 7.07 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.62 lakh.

Hyundai Kona EV

The Hyundai Kona EV gets a cash discount of Rs 1, 00,000 during the Diwali Sale. However, there is no exchange bonus or corporate discount on the car. The electric car is offered in two variants and costs between Rs 23.84 lakh- Rs 24.03 lakh.

(NB: The prices mentioned in the article are that of ex-showroom New Delhi. Contact your nearest car dealer to know about the exact car prices (both on-road and off-road).