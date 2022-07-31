Honda to stop the production of its car models including City and WR-V in India soon

Honda Cars India is soon going to stop the production of some of its cars available in India including the 4th generation of Honda City. The other Honda cars that will be discontinued from Honda India’s line-up are Jazz and WR-V. Even though the company is yet to make an official announcement about the same, various sources from the automobile industry have reported about the incident.

According to sources, Honda India is going to stop the production of Jazz after October 2022. The Honda WR-V production will be stopped after March 2023. One of the most popular car of the company- Honda City (4th generation) will be discontinued after December 2022. The 5th generation of Honda City which was recently released in the Indian market will be continued to be offered by the company.

If the reports about discontinuing City (4th Gen), Jazz and WR-V turns out to be true, then the automaker will have just three models to offer in the India market i.e. City (5th generation), Amaze and Hybrid City. Coincidentally, all three models are sedans. This means the company’s cars will be limited only for sedan buyers. The disappearance of the three major car models of Honda (City 4th Gen, Jazz and WR-V) is expected to leave a void in the Honda India line-up.

In the meanwhile, Honda is expected to introduce a midsize SUV in the Indian market, suggested various reports on the internet. Honda has also confirmed the launch. The mid-sized SUV is expected to launch in India in 2023. There are chances that the upcoming SUV will be offered in a hybrid setup apart from diesel and petrol variants.

The new compact SUV by Honda is expected to share its underpinnings with Honda City. In terms of the engine we can expect a 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine which is present in the City. However, if Honda plans to introduce the hybrid variant of the SUV, it will borrow the hybrid powertrain from the Honda City hybrid.