Honda to offer motorcycles that run on multiple fuel types in India very soon

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch motorcycles that will run on multiple fuel types. The President, MD & CEO, HMSI, Atsushi Ogata has confirmed that the company will be launching flex-fuel engine-powered motorcycles in the upcoming two years. However, there is no revelation yet about the model of the upcoming bike which will be powered by flex-fuel.

Honda already sells flex-fuel-powered motorcycles in Brazil. The flex fuel motorcycle is more budget-friendly than the petrol-powered motorcycle and given the prices of petrol in India, users can easily opt for it. For those who are unknown, a flex fuel vehicle or dual-fuel vehicle runs on an internal combustion engine that is meant to run on more than one fuel.

In India, TVS has already launched the first motorcycle that runs on flex-fuel. The TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 was launched way back in July 2019. The RTR 200 Fi E100 uses petrol as well as Ethanol as a fuel. The motorcycle was powered by a 200cc engine that churns out a power of 20.7 bhp and torque of 18.1 Nm. The top speed of the bike is 129 kmph.

The announcement of Honda about the flex-fuel engine came after Toyota showcased its latest Flex-fuel product Toyota Corolla Altis in the Indian market. The new Toyota Corolla Altis is powered by a 1.8-litre flex fuel engine which comes along with a strong hybrid system. Recently, the flex-fuel engine variant of Corolla was showcased in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

Currently, HMSI offers commuter motorcycles from Rs 70K onwards. The Honda CD 110 Dream is the most affordable bike offered by the company in India. The other commuter motorcycles that are priced under Rs 1 lakh are Honda Livo, Honda Shine, and Honda SP 125.