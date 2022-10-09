Honda teases its first electric SUV for global market; To go on sale in 2024

Honda has revealed its first electric SUV- Honda Prologue for the global market. The Honda Prologue. The Honda Prologue is co-developed by General Motors (GM) and is expected to go on sale in North America in 2024. The Prologue is based on the platform of GM Ultium and is a neo rugged SUV.

The Honda Prologue gets massive 21-inch wheels and this means that it can tackle bad patches quite well. In terms of dimensions, it is significantly bigger than the new generation of the Honda CR-V. Prologue is 203mm longer and 127mm wider than the CR-V.

The front of the car features a large black bar and reminds us of the other Honda cars. The Honda logo sits in the centre of the grille. However, the rear of the car offers a huge Honda badging in the centre. On the left side of the back door, we get the model badging (prologue), while the right side shows the AWD badging. We are not sure whether all variants of Prologue will get AWD or it’s limited to few variants.

Speaking about the interior of car, the 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits at the centre while the instrument console is an 11-inch fully digital unit. A charcoal and light grey theme is offered in the interior of the car.

Even though the company has not revealed the range and battery of the car, it is expected to be similar to that of the GM Blazer. The Blazer offers up to 515km (320 miles) of range on a full charge. The Blazer accelerates from 0-60 mph in under 4 seconds while the max power is 557 hp.

The launch of the Prologue electric SUV in the Indian market is unknown. Currently, Honda does not offer any SUV in India. The Honda car models available in India are Amaze, City 5th Gen, City 4th Gen, Jazz, WR-V and City e:HEV.