Honda plans to launch 10 new electric two-wheelers by 2025

Two-wheeler manufacturer Honda is planning to launch 10 new electric two-wheelers by 2025. The company plans to do good business by the sales of the upcoming launches across the world. The electric two-wheelers that will be launched in the future will include electric mopeds, bicycles as well as fun EVs.

According to reports, Honda has entered in a consortium with three other big Japanese manufacturers i.e. Yamaha, Kawasaki and Suzuki for charging, battery infrastructure, and much more. When it comes to electric commuter models, Honda will introduce Benly e: electric scooter which will be an electric scooter meant for Business-use. The company plans to begin the production and sale of the Benly e: electric scooter in Thailand. As the electric scooter was seen being tested in India, there is a possibility of its launch in India. Benly e: electric scooter will be powered by swappable batteries called Honda Mobile Power Pack (MPP).

Apart from the electric scooter, Honda plans for an electric moped as well as an electric bicycle. The electric moped offers a speed between 25- 50kmph while the electric bicycle can go up to a speed of 25kmph. We expect the company to introduce an electric moped as well as an electric bicycle in India.

Similarly, Honda plans to introduce fun EVs which will be performance-oriented electric vehicles. However, these fun EVs are targeted at Europe, Japan and USA markets. The company does not seem to keep in mind the Indian Market when it comes to fun EVs.

Honda is also planning to develop solid-state batteries that will be used in its electric vehicles. The company is also planning to introduce flex-fuel models in India. The initial model is expected to arrive in 2023. It will be capable of running E20 fuel as a power source. Honda is expected to introduce E100 fuel-powered flex-fuel models by 2025.