Honda launches Honda Shine Celebration Edition in India, Know important details

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the celebration edition of Honda Shine in India. The Honda Shine Celebration Edition does not bring any mechanical upgrades to the motorcycle but the changes to it are totally cosmetic.

Engine

The Honda Shine Celebration Edition remains the same from the core. This means that the engine that powers the motorcycle is same as that of the regular motorcycle. The motorcycle is powered by 123.94cc single-cylinder petrol engine. The maximum power that is generated by the 125cc engine is 10.6 bhp. On the other hand, the peak torque generated by the Shine stands at 11 Nm.

Suspension and Brakes

In terms of suspension, the Honda Shine Celebration Edition offers a telescopic fork at the front. On the other hand, the rear is taken care by twin hydraulic shock absorbers.

When it comes to brakes, the bike is offered in disc as well as non-disc variants. The disc variant offers 240mm disc brake at the front and a 130mm rear drum brake. On the other hand, the drum brake edition offers 130mm brakes at the front as well as the rear.

Design Changes

When it comes to design, the overall design of the motorcycle remains the same. The cosmetic upgrade on the bike includes a golden theme with fresh stripes on the body (including the tank). The Honda emblem that is present on the tank of the bike is also golden. The golden blend extends to the front of the motorcycle. The other highlight of the Celebration Edition is the brown seat of the bike.

Colours and Price

The motorcycle is available in Matte Steel Black Metallic and Matte Sangria Red Metallic colours. The price of the Honda Shine Celebration Edition starts at Rs 78,878 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Celebration Edition costs just Rs 1500 more than the regular edition.