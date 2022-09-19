Honda expected to launch its first electric scooter in India soon, To cost less than Activa

Leading two wheeler manufacturer, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is expected to launch its first electric scooter very soon. If reports are to be believed, the electric scooter will cost less than the current generation of Activa that runs on petrol. The development of the electric scooter has been confirmed by Atsushi Ogata, HMSI President.

According to the HMSI President, multiple models of Honda scooters are in the production and the company plans to sell one million EVs towards the end of this decade. The manufacturer plans to have a market share of 30 percent in the EV sector by the end of this decade. However, Honda is expected to use the Activa moniker for its upcoming electric scooter. The electric scooter will have the provision of swapping battery and is expected to be offered in different models.

In order to keep the prices of electric scooter low, Honda will be procuring components from the local market. The details about the launch and range of the electric scooter are yet to be revealed by the company. However, the top speed of the electric scooter will not be more than 60kmph. In terms of Honda’s hierarchy, the scooter will cost just under the ICE version Activa.

The upcoming electric scooter is likely to launch in financial year 2023-24 and is targeted at buyers who are in need for a affordable electric scooter.

Honda Activa 6G Specs

Honda Activa 6G currently costs between Rs 72,400- Rs 75,400 (ex-showroom Delhi). The scooter is powered by a 109.51cc engine, that churns out a power of 7.79PS and 8.84Nm of torque. While the front wheel is 12 inches, the rear wheel is 10-inches. When it comes to brakes, the Honda Activa 4G gets 130mm drum brakes at the front as well as at the rear. CBS braking is offered as standard on the scooter.