Honda celebrates 25 years of Honda City in India, Check some highlights of the popular sedan

Honda City is one of those cars, which has a lasting impression on the car lovers in India. When we speak about sedans available in India, Honda City is the name that is commonly associated. The car was launched in 1998 in India and it is still available in India. Within this time frame the Honda City has gone through many changes and the current generation is the 5th generation of the Sedan.

According to reports, the Honda City has been sold over 9 lakh units in the country. “Our most successful model Honda City is among the most loved car brands in India. As the model turns 25 years young, we express our gratitude to all our customers and partners who have supported us over the years,” said Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Limited.

Important details of Honda City (Generation wise)

1st Generation

First generation of Honda City was quite popular among general consumers and racing enthusiasts. It offered VTEC Hyper 16 valve engine that produced peak power of 106hp.

2nd Generation

The second-generation Honda City was offered with a CVT variant that made it stand out of its competitors. The sedan was powered by a 1.5L i-DSI engine and got ABS as a safety feature.

3rd Generation

The Honda City third generation offered a radical Arrow-Shot styling, the Dual Front Airbags and ABS with EBD and was powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC engine. The Honda City was not only a powerful and safe car to drive, but was also way ahead of its competitors.

4th Generation

The fourth generation of Honda City offered more powertrain options, innovative equipment and more space than ever before. The car was introduced with a 1.5-i-DTEC diesel engine/ 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine.

5th Generation

Fifth generation of Honda City is the Electric-Hybrid variant known as the City e:HEV. It offers Connected Car Services and became India’s First Connected Car with Alexa Remote Capability. The sedan is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces a power of 119 BHP and 145Nm