Honda CB300F launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.25 lakh, Check Specs here

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd has launched another big bike for the Indian market in order to compete in the 300cc segment. Honda has launched the CB300F at a starting price of Rs 2.25 lakh and it will be a Big Wing exclusive just like the Hness CB350/ CB350RS. As the CB300F has been launched in India just a few days after the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, we can easily see the competition of 300cc.

Variants

The Honda CB300F is offered in two variants-DLX and DLX Pro. The DLX variant is priced at Rs 2,25,900 while the DLX Pro variant costs Rs 2,28,900. Both the prices are ex-showroom prices, Delhi.

Engine

The Honda CB300F is powered by a 293cc that is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox and a single-cylinder engine churns out a power of 24.1 [email protected] rpm. On the other hand, the torque generated by the engine is 25.6 [email protected] The engine gets a 4-valve head along with a single overhead camshaft.

Chassis and Features

When it comes to chassis, Honda CB300F is built on a new diamond chassis but it is not like that of the Hornet 2.0. In terms of design, both the CB300F and the Hornet 2.0 share almost the same design pattern. The headlamp is quite sharp while the tank design offers a muscular design. The headlamp is full LED while the clutch gets a slip-assist function. When it comes to braking, the bike gets a dual-channel ABS setup. The seat height is 789mm while the kerb weight is 153kg. The fuel tank is 14 liters and it is expected to offer a good tank range.

The motorcycle gets a negative LCD display which offers important features like rpm, speed, gear position indicator, trip data along with time. The Honda CB300F gets a Honda Selectable Torque Control (Traction Control).

When it comes to suspension, the motorcycle is offered with a mono-shock suspension at the rear while the front suspension is taken care of by a golden USD fork.

Rivals

The above 300cc category segment offered by Honda is quite crowded with the launch of CB300F. There is already the presence of Honda CB300R along with Honda Hness CB350 and CB350 RS. However, as the sale of big bikes is limited to Big Wing dealer network, the competition from other manufacturers like Royal Enfield and KTM will be quite tough.

The prime competitors of the Honda CB300F include the like of Suzuki Gixxer 250 and KTM 250 Duke.