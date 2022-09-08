Honda Amaze achieves sales milestone of 5 lakh in India

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has achieved a sales milestone of 5 lakh units of Honda Amaze sedan in India. For those who are unknown about Honda Amaze, the car was introduced way back in 2013 and has been successfully sold in India till date. The second generation of Honda Amaze was introduced in 2018. However, in the year 2021, the Amaze received a much-needed facelift.

According to the company, 60 per cent of the sales of the sedan come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Another important factor that can be accounted for in the sales of the sedan is the availability of CVT transmission. The Amaze variant with CVT gearbox accounts for only 9 percent of the total sales.

Mr. Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “It’s our endeavour to offer latest technology, class-defining products with outstanding comfort, safety and peace of mind. The success of Amaze is reflection of our commitment to the market and our customers.”

The facelift version of the Honda Amaze is available to customers in three variants. The three variants are VX, S and E. While the E variant is the entry-level variant of the car, the VX CVT variant of the Amaze is the top trim.

Key features of the Honda Amaze

Engine: The new Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both the engine variants get a manual and CVT (a type of automatic transmission). The petrol engine offers the power of 90hp and 110 Nm of torque while the diesel engine gets 100hp power and 200 Nm of torque. The diesel CVT gets 80hp of power and 160Nm of torque.

Design: Amaze gets powerful LED headlamps at the front. The DRLs are also integrated into the front grille along with a multi-layer chrome design. The back of the car gets a C-shaped rear light. The new Amaze also gets an option for 15-inch alloy wheels. The interior of the sedan includes a 7-inch touchscreen, cruise control and paddle shifters (available in CVT).

Safety features: The safety features on the Amaze include dual airbags at the front, parking sensors at the rear, ISOFIX child sensors etc.

Colour: The sedan gets 5 colour variants which include Platinum white, radiant red, meteoroid grey, lunar silver and golden brown.

Cabin changes: The car gets a visibly changed infotainment system as compared to its predecessor. The infotainment system now gets support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Honda Amaze competes against the likes of Hyundai Aura, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Tigor.