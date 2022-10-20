Honda Activa Electric may launch soon: Check expected price and features

Honda, a reputable two-wheeler manufacturer in India, is reportedly planning to launch the electric version of the much popular ACTIVA scooter soon. The company could unveil the new Honda Activa Electric in November of this year.

The demand for electric vehicles has been increasing in the Indian market. So many popular companies have stepped into the EV market with their own two-wheeler and four-wheeler models. Honda has already introduced its electric models and has made many plans for the future too.

Among its upcoming EV vehicles, Honda Active Electric can be said to be one of the most awaited EVs.

Honda Activa Electric launch date

Honda is reportedly going to that it will introduce the Honda Activa’s Electric Scooty, its most popular model, in November of this year. It is noteworthy to mention that the Honda Activa is one of the top-selling scooters in the country.

Honda Activa Electric Price and Range

The Honda Activa Electric is expected to be introduced at a starting price of Rs 70000–Rs 80000 range. The EV could reach a range of up to 120–160 km.

Subsidy purchases will cost less

The subsidy provided by the state and federal governments makes purchasing this electric scooter in states like Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat less expensive than in other states.

Honda Activa price

Currently, the petrol variant of the Honda Activa carries a price tag of Rs 72000, but after adding in road taxes and other fees, the price rises to Rs 77000. For the people, an electric Honda Activa in this price range is a huge gift.

Rivals

After the launch of the Activa Electric, the Ev is going to compete against the likes of Ola S1, Ather 450X, and Hero Vida V1.