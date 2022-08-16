Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition Scooter Teased, launch soon

Honda India has confirmed that its upcoming launch will be the Premium Edition of the Honda Activa 6G. The company has released a short teaser of the upcoming Honda Activa scooter.

The teaser shows the silhouette and badging of the upcoming Honda Activa Premium Edition scooter. The revealed badging reads ‘Activa Premium Edition’ instead of ‘Activa 7G’ many of us had hoped for. The upcoming Honda Activa Premium Edition scooter model was seen wearing a gold design elements and gold ‘Honda’ badging along with ‘Activa Premium Edition’ badging on the sides in the teaser.

In addition to that, one of the teaser images of the upcoming Honda Activa Premium Edition shows the model sporting a Green shade. This colour shade along with the gold accents makes the upcoming Honda Activa Premium Edition look really upmarket. This colour scheme was never on offer before. Right now, Activa 6G is offered in eight colours and doesn’t get a matte green shade. The colour options are Matte Mature Brown, Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Matte Magnificent Copper Metallic, Pearl precious White, Decent Blue, Red Rebel Metallic, and lastly, Black.

The teaser does not reveal the engine specs and actual changes in the new scooter. But, it is speculated that it may get a few additional features such as USB charging ports on the model as such features will be very helpful for many users. This limited edition Activa 6G will be launched around the festive season.

the Honda Activa 6G is currently the best-selling scooter in India with more than 1.5 lakh scooter sold every month on an average. The Honda Activa 6G has a peppy 110cc motor that produces 7.68 bhp of power and 8.79 Nm of torque. We will likely see more teasers from Honda in the coming days.

The limited editions might cost around Rs 2,000 more than regular shades. It is also likely to come in Standard and Deluxe variants too. The Deluxe trim will come with LED headlights and DRLs. The limited edition Activa 6G Deluxe variant might get alloy wheels like the Dio sports.