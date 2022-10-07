Hero Vida V1: Hero MotoCorp launches its first electric scooter in India

Hero MotoCorp has launched its first electric scooter-Hero Vida V1 in India today. With the introduction of this electric scooter Hero Moto Corp has entered the electric two-wheeler segment in India. The two-wheeler manufacturer (Hero MotoCorp) has also unveiled its Vida Charging network today.

The Vida V1 electric scooter is available in two variants: Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. While the Vida V1 Plus is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh, the Vida V1 Pro is priced at Rs 1.59 lakh. The electric scooters from Hero will be initially available in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Jaipur. The bookings of the e-scooters will begin from October 10, 2022 while the deliveries will start from December 2022.

The launch event of the Vida V1 electric scooter was held in Hero Global Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Key features

The Vida V1 Plus electric scooter is the base variant while the Vida V1 Pro is the top variant. The Vida V1 Plus offers a range of 143km and can achieve 0-40 kmph in just 3.4 seconds. On the other hand, the Vida V1 Pro offers a range of 165 km and can achieve 0-40 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. Both variants of the scooter have a top speed of 80 kmph.

The Vida V1 electric scooters get swappable batteries and can be fast charged. While the Vida V1 Plus gets a 3.44kWh battery, the Vida V1 Pro gets a 3.94kWh battery. Both the e-scooters get the same electric motor and produce a peak power of 6kW.

In terms of charging, the V1 Plus can be charged from 0-80 percent in 5hr 15min, the V1 Pro can be charged in 5hr 55min (through a home charger). Electronic features of the Vida V1 electric scooters include-7.0-inch TFT touchscreen, keyless start, different riding modes, and much more.