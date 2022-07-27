Hero MotoCorp introduces the Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition at Rs 77,430

Hero MotoCorp, India’s leading manufacturer of two-wheels, has added a new variant of splendour in its commuter motorcycle range. While maintaining its streak of chart-topping sales month after month, the company has teased a new variant of the all-time classic motorcycle Splendor-the Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition.

Design

As the name suggests, the new Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition has a completely black-painted body as well as a chrome ‘Super Splendor’ emblem on the fuel tank. More chrome elements can be seen near the headlight and on the exhaust heat shield. The original design of the Super Splendor is unchanged, as the improvements are limited to the motorcycle’s paintwork. As a result, the single-pod headlight, tinted visor, single-piece seat, alloy wheels, and side-edged exhaust remain on the Canvas Black Edition.

Engine

The mechanical characteristics remain unchanged. The Canvas Black Edition is powered by a BS6-compliant 124.7cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 10.7bhp at 7,500rpm and 10.6Nm at 6,000rpm. The finished body of the commuter motorcycle includes telescopic front forks, five-step adjustable rear springs, and 130mm drum brakes on both wheels. Meanwhile, a 240mm rotor up front supports the disc brake version. The safety net includes a combined braking system on all variants.

Price

Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition is offered in two variants two variants-Drum and Disc. The drum model costs Rs 77,430, while the disc model costs Rs 81,330. Bookings for this motorcycle are now available on the Hero MotoCorp eShop.

Mileage

Hero MotoCorp has tried to make sure that the new Super Splendor variant attracts more customers as compared to its competitors. The motorcycle offers a mileage of 60 kmpl to 68 kmpl depending on your riding style. The Canvas Black Edition offers a 13% increase in mileage as compared to its other variants.