Hero Electric Launches Free Electric Scooter Offer In This State

Hero Electric is one of India’s oldest and highest selling electric two-wheeler brands in the country. Despite this, the company introduces many offers for customers to increase sales. Hero electric is currently offering a free electric scooter to every 100th customer in Kerala on the occasion of the ongoing Onam festival.

Hero Electric Free Electric Scooter Offer

Onam is one of Kerala’s most celebrated festivals. Taking advantage of this auspicious event, Hero Electric has announced that it will give away a free electric scooter to every 100th customer in Kerala.

However, the company has revealed that this offer will only be applicable during the entire duration of Onam festivities. Customers will get a cumulative five-year warranty on the e-scooter that includes an extended two-year warranty.

Hero Electric recently inaugurated its largest and 1000th dealership in Malappuram, Kerala. The company has announced a partnership with AU Small Bank for seamless EV financing too. The company aim to attract the Indian two wheeler buyers towards EVs.

Onam Offer

Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said that “We are committed to fastening the EV adoption in the country and believe that such festivities are the best time to embrace change in mindset, accelerating the adoption of green mobility solutions.”

He also added, “Onam marks the beginning of long extravaganza celebrations in Kerala, exhibiting overall positivity in customer sentiments. At Hero, we aim to create greater inroads in the hinterland by connecting and engaging with our customers to deepen EV penetration.

This Onam, we take another step to revolutionizing the electric vehicle adoption across Kerala by offering a unique proposition to our customers,” He further added.

Hero Electric has surpassed Ola, Ather, Revolt, Bajaj, TVS, Ampere by Greaves and even Okinawa which is previously the highest selling E-scooter brand in this segment. According to reports, Hero Electric registers 112.01% YoY growth with an increase of 4,730 units from July 2021 and sold 8,953 units sold in July 2022, They registered 37.65% MoM sales and has a 22.52% market share in two-wheeler EV.

(Source: rushlane)