GT Force launches GT Soul Vegas, GT Drive Pro electric scooters in India

GT Force has launched two new electric scooters- GT Soul Vegas, GT Drive Pro in the Indian market. Both the scooters are offered in the lead-acid battery as well as lithium-ion battery variants. GT Soul Vegas, GT Drive Pro are low-speed scooters and their maximum speed is limited to 25 kmph. These scooters are primarily meant for short rides and are specifically targeted at students, senior citizens, women etc.

Price

The GT Soul Vegas costs Rs 47,370 for the lead-acid battery variant while the lithium-ion battery variant costs Rs 63,641. Similarly, GT Drive Pro costs Rs 67,208 for the lead-acid battery variant while the lithium-ion battery variant costs Rs 82,751.

Details about the variants

GT Soul Vegas

The lead-acid variant gets a 1.68 kWh lead-acid battery and upon being fully charged, it offers a 50-60km range. The charging time for the lead-acid battery is 7-8 hours.

The other variant is the 1.56 kWh lithium-ion battery variant and it offers a 60-65km range on a full charge. The charging time for the lithium-ion battery is 4-5 hours.

The loading capacity of the electric scooter is 150 kg while the seat height is 760mm and ground clearance is 170mm. Important features of the scooter include an anti-theft alarm, reverse mode, cruise control and much more. The scooter is available in 3 colors- Glossy Red, Grey, and Orange.

GT Drive Pro

The lead-acid variant gets a 1.34 kWh lead-acid battery and upon being fully charged, it offers a 50-60km range. The charging time for the lead-acid battery is 7-8 hours.

The other variant is the 1.24 kWh lithium-ion battery variant and it offers a 60-65km range on a full charge. The charging time for a lithium-ion battery is 4-5 hours.

The loading capacity of the electric scooter is 150 kg while the seat height is 760mm and ground clearance is 170mm. Important features of the scooter include an anti-theft alarm, reverse mode, cruise control, and much more. The scooter is available in 4 colours-White, Blue, Red, and Chocolate.

Availability: The GT Soul Vegas, GT Drive Pro electric scooters will be available across 100 GT Force dealerships in 80 cities.