Get discounts up to Rs 56,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars for October 2022

Maruti Suzuki is offering great discounts on the purchase of the new car in the month of October 2022. Buyers can get massive discounts of up to Rs 56,000 if they purchase a car from Maruti Suzuki Arena. The offers include a cash discount along with an exchange bonus. The discount offer includes S-Presso, Dzire, Celerio, Swift, Alto K10, Alto 800, and WagonR.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is one of the most common entry-level hatchbacks that can be seen in our country. The car gets a cash discount of Rs 17,500 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The corporate discount on the car is Rs 7,000. The total discount on the car is Rs 39,500.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 gets a total discount of up to Rs 36,000. The base trims get a discount of Rs 11,000 while the top trims get a discount up to Rs 36,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a discount of up to Rs 51,000 (MT variant) for the month of October 2022. The AMT version of the car gets a discount of Rs 41,000. On the other hand, the CNG variants get a maximum discount of Rs 10,000.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a total discount of Rs 56,000 for the MT variants. This includes Rs 35,000 cash discount; a corporate discount of Rs 6000 and exchange bonuses of Rs 15,000. The AMT variant of the hatchback gets a total discount of Rs 46,000.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets a total discount of Rs 31,000. Similarly, the CNG variants get a discount of up to Rs 15,000depending on the variants.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a discount of Rs 47,000 for the month of October 2022. The MT variant gets discount of Rs 30,000 during this period.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

For the month of October 2022, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a total discount of Rs 52,000 during October 2022. The offer includes exchange bonus of Rs 10000, Rs 7000 on corporate discount and cash discount of up to Rs 17,000.

Note: The On-road price of the cars varies from one place to another. Kindly, contact your nearest car dealer in order to know the exact prices.