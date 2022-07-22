Ford EcoSport production stops in India, last unit rolls out from Chennai Plant

Ford Motors has been one of the major American car manufacturers whose vehicles were liked by Indian people. However, just like another American car manufacturer- General Motors, the company made an exit from India. Even though the company had announced to stop selling its car in India from September 2021, the production of vehicles continued for export purposes. However, Ford Motors has reached the end of the road in India as the last unit of the EcoSport rolled off its Chennai production line.

The Maraimalai Nagar facility in Tamil Nadu which was one of the major manufacturing facilities of EcoSport has rolled off the last SUV. The India made EcoSport was exported to many other countries including the United States. Ford had announced that in the Q2 of 2022, it will be shutting down its manufacturing facilities altogether in India. The company had also mentioned that it had suffered operating losses of $ 2 billion (Rs 16,000 crore) in last 10 years.

It is worth mentioning that the partnership of Ford with Mahindra that was announced in 2019 was cancelled on December 2020.

When it comes to the sale, the Ford EcoSport went on sale in 2013 and became a popular choice for buyers of under-four-meter compact SUV. Till 2015, Ford has managed to sell over two lakh units of compact SUV globally.

Ford Ecosport important specifications

The Ford Ecosport which was available in India between 2015 and 2021 was offered in Diesel as well as Petrol engine. The Diesel engine was available 1.5 litre variant while the Petrol engine was available in 1.5 litre and 1.0 litre. The dimensions of the car was 3999mm x 1765mm (l x b). The wheelbase of the car is 2520mm.

Some of the key features that are offered on the Ford Ecosport are power steering, air conditioner, passenger airbag, airbags, power windows etc.