Facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross to launch in India very soon, Check the various new features

French carmaker Citroen is all set to launch the new C5 Aircross SUV very soon in India. The teaser of the upcoming SUV has been shown by the company recently. The facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross will offer a lot of upgrades which will make it at par with its rivals in India. Earlier in 2022, the company launched the C3 in the Indian market.

“The New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV is arriving soon. Built to make you stand out with its revolutionary design, new technology and dominating presence, it opens doors to endless possibilities,’’ tweeted Citroen India.

For those who are unknown, the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross has been already launched in the European market. It is offered in petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. As in India, the Citroen C5 Aircross is expected to offer the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission that produces a maximum power of 177 [email protected] 3750 rpm. The torque of the SUV is 400 [email protected] 2000 rpm.

In terms of design, the Citroen C5 Aircross gets a new front which gives a refreshed look. While the current SUV offers split headlamps, the upcoming model will offer a single-piece unit. As a part of the upgrade, the SUV offers twin-line daytime running lights while the rear LED tail lamps to get new graphics. The other upgrades on the facelift Citroen C5 Aircross include 18-inch alloy wheels, gloss black mirror caps and matte black roof rails. The SUV will also get a revamped Citroen logo.

The interior of the facelifted C5 Aircross will be offered with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, refreshed centre console, new seat upholstery, and wireless support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. We expect that the facelifted C5 Aircross will get wireless charging and front seat cooling feature. There is a possibility that some new colors will be offered for the facelifted C5 Aircross.