Citroen C3 Electric to launch in India on September 29

Citroen has confirmed that C3 Electric EV will debut in the Indian market on September 29, 2022. The company confirmed the launch date through a tweet.

Earlier, a possible test mule of the Citroen C3 Electric was spotted testing and its images had gone viral at that time. The C3 EV was partially camouflaged with only the front right fender being wrapped, seemingly to hide a charging socket.

However, at the time, it was not confirmed if it was actually the all-electric version of the C3 or not.

Now, a new image has confirmed that it is the Citroen C3 Electric.

The latest image shows the C3 Electric being charged. As expected, the charging port is on the driver-side front fender. Besides that, the car looks similar to the ICE-powered Citroen C3 that is currently on sale in India.

The Citroen C3 Electric is expected to be powered by a single electric motor and a battery pack offering a range of around 300 km. The EV is said to offer more features and creature comforts than the ICE version. Inside the cabin, the C3 EV is expected to sport the same dashboard design and equipment list as its petrol counterpart.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of the Stellantis group, has said that the company is developing a compact, sub-4m electric car for India and it will be based on the same platform as the C3 hatchback.

As this will be first EV in India, the company is aiming for affordability. The EV is being produced in Chennai. The C3 EV will have over 90 percent localisation, however, the batteries will be imported initially.

Upon launch, the Citroen C3 Electric is expected to compete with the upcoming Tata Tiago EV.