Tesla-inspired electric car
CHANGAN AUTO.(photo:twitter)

Chinese automaker Changan unveils new Tesla-inspired electric car at just $26,000

Beijing: Chinese automaker Changan Automobile has unveiled a new electric vehicle that resembles the Tesla Model 3.

With a starting price of $26,000, the newly launched Shenlan SL03 is a small electric sedan, reports auto-tech website Electrek.

The front end of the vehicle, where the bonnet meets the fascia, and its dimensions look very similar to the Tesla Model 3, which is priced at nearly $40,000.

In terms of specs, the base version comes with a range of 515 km based on the Chinese standard. A bigger battery pack is also available with a longer 705 km range.

The company took over 15,000 reservations for the new electric car only hours after launching it.

The report mentioned that it plans to deliver the first units to customers by the end of the year and ramp up production to eventually 15,000 units per month.

Meanwhile, the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling electric car in Europe in 2021.

