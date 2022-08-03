Chevrolet unveils its new Compact SUV- Chevrolet Seeker, expected to offer 1.5L turbo petrol engine

Chevrolet has unveiled its latest compact SUV- Chevrolet Seeker in the Chinese market. Chevrolet is one of those car manufacturers that left India due to its low sales in the country. Indian audience might remember Chevrolet for cars like Beat, Spark and Cruze. The Chevrolet Seeker will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta otherwise ix25 in the Chinese market.

Body

The Chevrolet Seeker offers a great design along with a powerful engine for buyers who want a mid-size SUV. The black grille that is present on the front of the car and reminds us about the Cruze. An X-shaped chrome line runs from one end to the other. The Chevrolet logo is present on the centre of the chrome line. The large LED DRLs are present on the hood while the headlights are housed just below them.

When it comes to the side of the car, the body cladding can be completely noticeable. A black plastic cladding can also be seen on the wheel arches. The RS edition of the seeker gets 18 inches wheels while the taillights are C-shaped. The dimensions of the Chevrolet Seeker are 4537mm (length), 1823mm (width) and 1564mm (height). The wheelbase of the car is 2700mm.

Interior

In terms of interior, the Chevrolet Seeker gets a very spacious cabin which offers multiple features. The key cabin features that are present on the SUV include 10.25 screens, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging and support for Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

Engine

The SUV is expected to draw its power from 1.5L turbo petrol engine. The 1.5L petrol engine will be coupled with a CVT automatic gearbox and offers a peak power of around 180 bhp. We expect that the SUV will offer optional AWD or RWD options.

As of now the Chevrolet Seeker is exclusive for the China market only. It is expected that there are chances that the SUV will be launched in US too. We are eagely waiting for the company to make the specifications of the SUV official in the upcoming days.