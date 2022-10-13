BYD Atto 3 electric SUV revealed in India, Bookings open at Rs 50,000

BYD has launched its second car in the form of Atto 3 in India. The BYD Atto 3 SUV can be booked after paying a token amount of Rs 50,000. The company has revealed that the delivery of cars will begin next January (2023). The price of the EV will be announced in November 2022. For those who are unaware, BYD stands for ‘Build Your Dreams’ and the company originates from China.

The BYD Atto 3 will arrive in India as a CKD unit and will be assembled in Chennai. The dealership is handled by Landmark Cars and the first outlet will be in Delhi, followed by other major cities.

The key details of the electric SUV has been mentioned below in detail.

Dimensions, Battery Pack and Power

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is 4,445mm x 1,875mm x 1,615mm (length x width x height). The wheelbase of the car is 2,720mm. The car is comparatively longer than it’s nearest competitors- MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV. The boot capacity of the car is 440 litres.

The car gets a battery pack of 60.48kWh and offers a range of 521km (ARAI claimed). The Atto 3 is 80kW DC fast charger compatible and can be charged from 0-80 per cent in just 50 minutes. A full charge can be done by a Type 2 AC charger in around 10 hours. The company will provide a 7kW AC home charger and a 3kW AC portable charging box for a limited time.

The EV generates a maximum power of 201hp and 310Nm peak torque.

Design

In terms of design, the SUV gets a minimalistic grille at the front and BYD logo sits in the centre, between the two headlights. The headlights are quite sharp while the LED DRL run at the top of it. The wheels are 18 inches and are dual-tone in colour. The wheel arches are blacked–out while there is a single prominent shoulder line.

Interiors and safety

The car gets a 12.8-inch central screen, LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, a 5-inch digital instrument cluster, connectivity of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto etc.

When it comes to safety the SUV gets a 7 airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, hill descent etc. ADAS features like blindspot monitoring, emergency braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and many others.