Bookings for Tata Tiago EV begins tomorrow, Why should you opt for it

Tata Motors added another electric car to its EV segment in India with the launch of Tata Tiago EV. Tata Tiago EV is the most affordable electric car by the company in India. It starts from Rs 8.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.79 lakh. The bookings of the Tiago EV start tomorrow (October 10) in India.

The bookings of the EV can be made by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000. The company has stated that first 10,000 units of the Tiago EV can purchased at introductory prices. The deliveries of the EV are expected to start in January 2023. Interested buyers can opt for test drives from December 2022. Tata offers two battery pack options for the Tiago EV- 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh.

While the 19.2 kWh produces a peak power of 60 bhp and torque of 110Nm. On the other hand, the 24 kWh produces a peak power of 74 bhp and torque of 114Nm. While 19.2 kWh offers a range of 250km, the 24 kWh offers a range of 315km. A DC fast charger can charge the batteries from 0-100 percent in a matter of 57 minutes. A 7.2kw AC fast charger can charge 19.2 kWh battery pack in 2.6 hours. On the other hand a 7.2kw AC fast charger can charge 24 kWh battery pack in 3.6 hours.

Tata Tiago EV has dimensions of 3769 mm x 1677 mm x1536 mm (Length X Width X Height). While the wheelbase is 2400mm, the boot space is 240 litres. It will be available in five colours – Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Midnight Plum and Tropical Mist.

The battery pack and motor warranty is 8 year or 1,60,000 km. On the other hand, the vehicle warranty is 3 year or 1,25,000 km.

Prices of different variants