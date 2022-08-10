Bookings for New Maruti Alto K10 open in India, To launch on August 18

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce its new entry-level hatchback- Maruti Alto K10 in the Indian market. The Alto K10 will launch in India on August 18 and the booking for the hatchback has opened today. Interested buyers for the upcoming car can book it at a token price of just Rs 11,000.

The images of the Alto K10 have been leaked on the internet and we can see the refreshed design of the car. The car has a rounded design and the pattern of the grille is hexagonal in style. The car will be offered with a wide variety of accessories by Maruti Suzuki. The car gets a prominent shoulder line and the rear seems quite similar to the Celerio.

Interiors of the Alto K10 will be a highlight for the users. The new dashboard design along with the touchscreen infotainment system is on the offer. The steering mounted controls might be present on the car.

In terms of safety, the Alto K10 might get ABS, ESP and dual front airbags. The hatchback is based on the Heartect platform and will be powered by a 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine. The K10C engine will churn out a power of 67hp. The same engine is offered on the updated S-Presso. The current generation of Alto 800 offers 0.8-litre engine and produces 48hp of power.

After being launched in India, the Maruti Alto K10 will compete with the likes of Renault Kwid.