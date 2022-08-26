BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 1.21 crore, Know the details here

German automobile manufacturer BMW has launched a special edition of X7 xDrive40i in the form of Jahre M Edition in India. The BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition is the product of 50th-anniversary celebrations of the M division. The company is planning to introduce more five models of Jahre M Edition as a part of its 50th-anniversary anniversary celebrations.

There are no mechanical changes on the car. However, the change comes in the form of design and is cosmetic in nature. Major changes include gloss black kidney grille along with big 21 inches black alloy wheels. The brake callipers are also carbon fibre finished. When it comes to colours, the car is available in two paint schemes- Mineral White and Carbon Black. The other cosmetic changes are optional and include carbon-finished wing mirror caps, Alcantara-finished steering wheel etc.

Interior Features

The Interior features of the BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition remain the same as that of the X7 40i M Sport. The car includes 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, five-zone climate control, Harman Kardon sound system with 16 speakers, support for Harman Kardon sound system as well as support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Engine

When it comes to the engine, the BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition is powered by the 3.0-litre 6-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that churns out a power of 340hp and a torque if 450Nm. The 3.0-litre engine is paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In terms of speed, the car can accelerate from 0-100kmph in a matter of just 6.1 seconds. The driving modes that are offered on the BMW X7 include Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus modes.

Price

The price of the 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition is Rs 1.2 crore (ex-showroom India).