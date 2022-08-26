Bajaj CT125X gets launched in India at just Rs 71,354, Offers great features at a great price

Two wheeler manufacturer Bajaj has launched CT125X in the Indian market. The bike is the most affordable motorcycle in the 125cc segment and you can consider it as your next bike (if you are planning to get a 125cc one). The motorcycle shares its design elements with the CT110X. However, the engine is more powerful as compared to the CT110X.

The specifications of the motorcycle are mentioned below in detail.

Engine and Brakes

The Bajaj CT125X is powered by a 124.4 cc, four-stroke, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The engine offers a power of 10.75 bhp at 8,000rpm and torque of 11Nm at 5500rpm. The 125cc engine is coupled with a 5-speed transmission while the engine is BS6 compliant. Along with the self-start option, the motorcycle also gets a kick start. This adds to the convenience of the riders,

In terms of braking, the motorcycle gets an optional 240mm disc brake at the front. At the rear the motorcycle gets 130mm brake. The wheels of the Bajaj CT125X are 17 inches in diameter. At the front it gets 80/100 tyre while the rear is a 100/90 tyre. In terms of suspension, the front suspension is handled by telescopic forks while the rear is a dual gas-charged springs.

Design

The design element of the Bajaj CT125X offers a round headlight along with a headlight guard. The other element embedded with the headlight is the cowl with integrated LED strip. The Bajaj CT125X also gets a headlight guard, crash guard along with a luggage carrier.

Price and colours

The price of the Bajaj CT125X is Rs 71,354 and is available in three different colours schemes. Given the price point, the motorcycle gets its competitor in the form of Hero Super Splendor and Honda Shine. If you are one of those who are involved in daily commuting, the Bajaj CT125X can be an excellent choice for you.

The colours that are present on the motorcycle are Green and Black, Red and Black and Blue and Black.

Note: The price mentioned in the article is that of ex-showroom Delhi. Kindly, refer to the nearest Bajaj dealer to know the exact prices in your region.