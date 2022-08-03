Bajaj and Triumph to launch their first bike under joint venture in 2023, To rival Royal Enfield in the 350cc segment

In the last decade, there has been a rise in 350 cc-500cc motorcycle segment in India. Be it for touring or off-roading, the segment offers a wide range of motorcycles from a variety of manufacturers. Two major motorcycle manufacturers- Bajaj and Triumph have joined hands together to launch their upcoming bikes in 2023. While Triumph is an iconic British brand, we don’t need an introduction for Bajaj.

According to reports, the joint venture between Bajaj and Triumph will give rise to at least two motorcycles that will share the same engine. However, the body style of the motorcycles will be different in terms of design. While one will be a roadster variant, the other will be a scrambler-like motorcycle. In terms of design, the motorcycles are expected to offer a traditional Triumph style which includes a teardrop-shaped tank, circular headlamps, and triangular engine casing.

We expect that the scrambler variant of the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle will offer some more features as compared to the roadster variant like a knuckle guard, engine guard, short fly screen etc. The first motorcycle under the joint partnership could be unveiled at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan, Italy.

The engine offered on the bike is expected to offer a displacement of 350cc. The Roadster bike offered under the joint venture will have a 17-inch front wheel while the scrambler variant will get larger 19-inch alloy wheel. In terms of suspension, the bikes are expected to offer a mono-shock suspension at the rear while the front will be offered with upside-down forks.

In terms of competition, the upcoming motorcycles will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Meteor/ Scram, Honda Hness 350/350 RS as well as KTM Duke/ RC. The price of the upcoming bikes is expected to be between Rs 2- 2.5 lakh. It is too early to expect something from the joint partnership between the two companies. We are expecting that the companies will come forward in the upcoming months and officially reveal some information about them.