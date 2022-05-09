Are you planning for a sedan under Rs 15 lakh budget? Have a look at some options

A Sedan is usually associated with luxury and offers a good space for luggage. If you are looking for a car which has a good road presence along with luxury you can opt for a sedan. In India, the market for hatchbacks and SUVs has grown up significantly. However, the same cannot be said for that of sedans. Still, there is a segment of Indian car buyers who look for a sedan. Here is a list of sedans that can be opted under a budget of Rs 15 lakh.

Maruti Dzire

The Maruti Dzire is offered between Rs 6.24 lakh and Rs 9.18 lakh in India. The car is offered in an 1197cc petrol engine variant as well as a CNG variant. While the Maruti Dzire has a mileage up to 24.12 kmpl (ARAI) for petrol variant, the CNG variant offers a mileage of 31.12 km/kg. The petrol engine offers maximum power of 88.50bhp while the maximum torque is 113Nm. On the other hand, the CNG variant of Maruti Dzire gets maximum power of 76.43 bhp. The maximum torque is reduced to 98.5Nm.

The Maruti Dzire can be convenient video for those who are planning to get a sedan under Rs 10 lakh.

Honda City

The Honda City is perhaps one of the popular sedans on Indian roads since its advent in the country. The 5th generation of Honda City starts at Rs 11.29 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.24 lakh. The sedan is offered in petrol and diesel variants in manual/ automatic gearbox options. The petrol variant offers a mileage up to 18.4 kmpl. On the other hand, the diesel variant offers a mileage up to 24.1 kmpl.

The 1498cc diesel engine offers 97.89bhp maximum power while the peak power is 200Nm. However, the 1498cc petrol engine offers 119.35bhp maximum power while the peak power is 145Nm.

Skoda Slavia

The Skoda Slavia was launched few months ago in India and gets two engine options- 999cc and 1498cc. The car gets manual as well as automatic transmission options. The Skoda Slavia is available in petrol version only and offers a range up to 19.47 kmpl. The sedan costs between Rs 10.69 lakh and Rs 17.79 lakh.

The 1.0 litre engine offers 113.98bhp maximum power while the maximum torque is 178Nm. On the other hand, the 1.5 litre engine offers a maximum power of 147.52bhp while the peak torque is 250Nm.

Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna is one of the popular cars offered by Hyundai. The sedan is offered in diesel as well as petrol engine variants. Both manual and automatic transmission variants are offered on the sedan. The car offers a mileage up to 25 kmpl depending upon the variants.

The prices of the Hyundai Verna range between Rs 9.33 lakh and Rs 15.36 lakh in India.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is offered in only petrol engine in manual/ automatic versions. The sedan costs between Rs 8.87 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.86 lakh.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is equipped with 1.5 litre mild-hybrid petrol unit that offers 103.25PS of maximum power and 138Nm of maximum torque.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 6.44 lakh and Rs 11.27 lakh. The sedan gets diesel engine as well as petrol engine. The diesel engine is 1498cc engine which offers a maximum power of 79.12bhp. On the other hand, the maximum torque offered is 160Nm. On the other hand, the petrol engine (1199cc) churns out a maximum power of 88.50bhp. The maximum torque offered on the car is 110Nm.

Some of the other sedans that can be considered by buyers are Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura.

(Note: The prices mentioned in the article are of ex-showroom Delhi. Kindly consult your nearest car dealer for latest price.)