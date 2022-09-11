Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 set to begin from Sep 23, Check offers and deals

Amazon has announced that the much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will begin on September 23. The festival season sale offers great discounts, offers and deals on a wide range of products including Fashion, beauty, electronics, home essentials, and many more.

Amazon is offering an instant 10 percent discount to SBI card holders during this sale. Furthermore, customers can get a flat 10 percent cashback on their first purchases. Samsung and iQoo is expected to offer great deals on smartphones as the sale is being sponsored by them.

You can also check the amazing Deals that are currently live on Amazon if you don’t want to wait for the Great Indian Festival sale 2022.

Usually the Amazon Prime members get early access to the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. That means the prime members can start a day ahead of others. During the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, customers can expect up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and accessories from popular brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and iQoo.

Amazon ha also listed that popular and smartphones like Redmi 11 Prime 5G, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G, iPhone 14 series will be available for during the sale. You can get the smartphone you want during this sale with amazing deals.

Buyers can get up to 75 percent discounts on laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and more during the Amazon sale. Customers can expect great opening day deals with exciting new offers being released every 6 hours during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022.

The e-commerce site has already revealed some of the deals before the Great Indian Festival sale 2022 has kick started in the country. Along with the deals, customers can get a 10 percent discount by using SBI credit and debit on transactions. These deals went live on Friday and will last until September 25.

You can also get discounts on various products during this sale. Visit the AMazon site to check the offers.