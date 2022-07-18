All new Ather 450X Gen 3 to launch in India tomorrow, What can we expect from it

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy will launch the new Ather 450X Gen 3 in India tomorrow (July 19). The third generation of the electric scooter is expected to bring new features on the scooter. It is expected that the Ather 450X Gen 3 will be the equivalent to the Ola S1 Pro in India in terms of performance and top speed.

We expect that the Gen 3 of the Ather 450X will replace the current model. While the 2nd generation of Ather 450X gets a 2.9 kWh battery pack, the 3rd generation is expected to get a higher battery pack (3.66 kWh). The mileage of the Gen 3 is expected to be around 146kms. This pitches it close to Ola S1 Pro in terms of mileage. The Ather 450X Gen 3 gets five riding modes which include Warp, Sport, Eco, Ride, and Smart Eco.

When it comes to the charging of the electric scooter, the Ather 450X (current generation) takes 3.35 hours to get charged from 0 to 80 percent. However, if you have a fast charger, the scooter can be charged up to 15km with just 10 minutes of charging.

The company has refrained from spilling the beans about the new electric scooter. We are expecting to hear more details about the electric scooter once it is launched tomorrow. The Ather 450X is offered at a price of Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the 3rd generation of the Ather 450X will be costlier by Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. The bookings of the Ather 450X Gen 3 have already started a few days ago while the deliveries will initiate from July 20.

Currently, Ather offers two models- Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X. The 450 Plus costs Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The effective price of the e-scooters include subsides, Ather Dot/ Portable charger and performance upgrade.