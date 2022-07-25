5-Door Mahindra Thar to be based on Scorpio N platform, To take on upcoming Maruti Jimny

Mahindra is getting ready to unveil five new electric SUVs that will give Indian manufacturer global recognition under Born Electric range on August 15th. Mahindra is also planning to expand its lifestyle off-roading vehicle portfolio with a 5-door version of the Thar.

The Mahindra Thar was liked tremendously in the Indian market. It is currently available for purchase in the country only in 3-door guise. The Thar is known as Desi Wrangler as it looks a lot like a 3-door Jeep Wrangler. So, it is speculated that the 5-door Thar will look a lot like a 5-door Jeep Wrangler.

R Velusamy, Mahindra Senior VP & Head of Automotive Product Development, has confirmed that 5-door Thar will be based on Scorpio N’s platform. The said platform is based on a heavily modified Thar 3-door platform which has major usage of high-strength steel.

The five-door Mahindra Thar will have two more doors at the rear. The overall length and wheelbase could be increased in order to accommodate more occupants and resultantly the trunk space will also be larger. 5-door Thar will get the same road manners as Scorpio-N along with the new Penta-link rear suspension. Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to come with a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines to be retailed with six-speed MT and six-speed AT options. The 5-door Mahindra Thar will likely be launched in 2023 but no official confirmation has been made yet.

The upcoming five-door variant will take on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha, both of which will gain five-door versions sometime in 2023 reportedly but no official confirmation has been made yet.

Recently, Mahindra announced a dedicated EV firm known as EV Co. with a huge sum of investment from a British funding house. Mahindra will introduce a trio of electric vehicle concepts by the middle of next month on Independence Day. In addition, the XUV400 electric SUV, that is based on the XUV300 compact SUV, will be unveiled in September 2022 ahead of its market launch early next year.

