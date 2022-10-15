2023 Toyota Innova spied while testing in India, Check the video here

Toyota Innova has been one of the best-selling cars offered by the company in India. The company is currently planning to launch new version of Innova in India very soon. Recently, the updated version of Toyota Innova was spotted on Indian roads and it appeared to be a massive MPV. We are not quite sure about the exact looks of the as it was heavily camouflaged while the road testing.

It is expected that the new Innova Crysta will be the premium version of the MPV currently offered in India and will be known as Toyota Innova Hycross (hybrid). Post its launch, it is expected that both the models will be offered side by side (just like Mahindra Scorpio). In the other markets, the hybrid Innova is known as Innova Zenix.

As far as it seems from the spied video, the new Innova Crysta will offer a boxier design along with a large grill. The headlamps appear to be sharper while the backlights are quite sleek. The alloy wheels are new while the car gets new body lines on it. A shark fin antenna is present on the rear section of the car roof while the rear section resembles like bigger Toyota SUVs.

The major change that the Innova Hycross will get is the platform and the transmission. While the Innova Crysta gets a ladder-frame platform along with rear-wheel drive transmission, the Innova Hycross will get a front-wheel drive monocoque chassis. We expect that the Innova Hycross will get a new engine too. The launch of the MPV will be probably in 2023 after the January Auto Expo.

The current generation of Innova Crysta is offered in five trims- G, G+, GX, VX and ZX. The MPV is offered in seven as well as eight-seat configurations. The petrol unit gets a 2.7-litre engine that produces 166PS of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the 2.4-litre diesel engine produces 150PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque. Both the Petrol as well as Diesel engines get MT (5-speed) as well as AT (6-speed torque converter). Currently, the Innova Crysta costs between Rs 18.09 lakh and Rs 23.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).