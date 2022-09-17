2023 Kawasaki Z900 streetfighter motorcycle with cosmetic changes launched in India

Kawasaki has launched the updated Z900 in India. The 2023 version of the streetfighter motorcycle gets some cosmetic updates and a price hike. The 2023 Kawasaki Z900 is identical to its predecessor in terms of design as well as engine. However, the only difference between the 2022 model and the 2023 model is the paint scheme of the motorcycle.

The 2023 Kawasaki Z900 is offered in two attractive colours including Metallic Phantom Silver with Metallic Carbon Gray and Ebony with Metallic Graphene Steel Gray.

When it comes to design, the streetfighter motorcycle has a twin headlight design, a muscular tank and a single exhaust. The motorcycle is powered by a 4-cylinder 948cc engine that generates a peak power of 125hp @ 9500rpm and 98.6Nm of maximum torque @ 7700rpm. The suspension duty is handled by 41mm USD (Upside down) fork at the front along with a monoshock suspension at the rear. In terms of brakes, a dual disc (300mm) set up in present on the front while the rear setup is handled by 250mm disc. A dual channel ABS is offered on the motorcycle as standard.

The motorcycle offers two power modes- full and low while the riding modes offered on the motorcycle include rain, road, sport and rider. The riders can also control the traction in the motorcycle and can also switch it off if they want to. The 4.3-inch colour TFT display gives the required information to the riders.

At Rs 8.93 lakh (ex-showroom India), the 2023 Kawasaki Z900 is Rs 51,000 more than the outgoing model.

Recently, the company launched the updated Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R in India. The 2023 version of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R does not have any contrastingly different features as compared to the outgoing model. The only change in the motorcycle is a new paint scheme. Earlier the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R was available in Lime Green colour. Now, the sports bike gets another colour in the form of Pearl Robotic White. Even though the Lime Green colour was available earlier it gets updated graphics. It is priced at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which is Rs 85,000 more than the outgoing model.