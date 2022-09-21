New Hyundai Grand i10 Nios spotted testing for the first time

The second-generation Hyundai Grand i10 was introduced as Grand i10 Nios in August 2019. Now, the company is planning to give a mid-life update to its entry-level hatchback sometime next year. In fact, the automaker has started testing the new model that was recently caught on camera. Details of the new 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift are yet to be revealed.

A test mule for an updated Hyundai i10 has been spotted doing the rounds in Germany. This is the first major update for the hatchback, since it was launched in 2019, and will get new exterior design elements and an updated dashboard.

The spy images reveal that the minimal changes will be made to its exterior. The hatchback is likely to feature slightly revised front grille, updated headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, new taillamps and rear bumper. The front fascia appears to have gained a minor update to the headlamp cluster and bumper while the triangular-shaped fog lamp housings could remain unaltered barring a different cut-out where the lights are positioned. The existing set of wheels are expected to be replaced with the newly-designed dual-tone alloy wheels. The carmaker might offer new colour schemes as well.

On the inside, updates could include a new interior theme and possibly refreshed upholstery. Some new features could be added, but major upgrades are unlikely. i10 Nios competes in a price-sensitive segment, which limits the possibilities in terms of equipment list. With the updates, i10 Nios facelift could be launched at a slightly higher price. Existing variants of i10 Nios are priced in the range of Rs 5.43 lakh to Rs 8.07 lakh. i10 Nios CNG starts at Rs 7.16 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios competes with rivals such as Maruti Swift. While Swift is segment leader, i10 Nios is probably the second best option in this space. Just like its other cars, Hyundai has ensured a comprehensive range of features for i10 Nios. Much of the equipment list for i10 Nios facelift will be carried forward from the current model.