2022 Skoda Kodiaq SUV bookings reopen in India, New prices start at Rs 37.49 lakh

Skoda India had reopened the bookings for the 2022 Kodiaq in India once again. The SUV was booked out for the entire year after a few days of its launch on January 10 this year. While deliveries have been ongoing since, the company has not accepted any fresh bookings. Now the company has started accepting orders and the deliveries will begin in the first quarter of 2023.

2022 Skoda Kodiaq prices hiked: Check new prices

The 2022 Skoda Kodiaq SUV is offered in three trims- Style, SportLine and Laurin & Klement. The price of the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq has hiked and now starts at Rs 37.49 lakh as against the earlier starting price of Rs 34.99 lakh. That means buyers will now have pay Rs 2.50 lakh more for the SUV. Meanwhile the booking cost is set at Rs 50,000. The prices of the three trims are as follows:

Style: Rs Rs 37.49 lakh.

Sportline: Rs 38.49 lakh.

Laurin & Klement (L&K): Rs 39.99 lakh.

2022 Skoda Kodiaq: engine and features

Engine

When it comes to the engine, the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq is powered by new 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The engine is capable of generating maximum power of 190hp and a peak torque of 320 Nm. There is no option for a diesel engine. The diesel engine which was offered in the previous model produced a power of 150 hp and 340 Nm of torque. The engine of the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq has a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The drivetrain of the SUV is offered as 4WD/AWD as standard. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph at just 7.8 seconds.

Boot space

In terms of dimensions, the Skoda Kodiaq is 4697mm in length, 1681mm in height and 1882 in width. The boot space of the Kodiaq is 270 litres. If the third row seats are folded, the boot space of the vehicle can be more than 2000 litres.

Exterior

The SUV receives a bunch of cosmetic updates in the form of a redesigned front grille, updated LED headlamps, new bumpers at the rear and the front, new fog lamps, Skoda lettering on the tailgate and a well-designed bonnet. The alloy wheels receive a fresh design and the taillamps get a slight modification. The new alloy wheels are 20-inches in size and dual-tonned.

Interior

The layout of the interior remains same while the steering is two-spoked. The two-spoke steering wheel can be seen in Octavia and Taigun and provides multiple functions for the ease of the driver. The Skoda Kodiaq Facelift will get a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, 8-inch/ 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, ambient lighting etc.

Safety

In terms of safety, the SUV gets 9-airbags, ABS (Antilock Breaking System) with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti Slip Regulation (ASR), Electronic Differential Lock (EDL) and many more.

Skoda Kodiaq rivals

The Kodiaq competes against SUVs like the recently launched Jeep Meridian, Citroen C5 Aircross, MG Gloster and the Toyota Fortuner.