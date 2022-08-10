2022 MG Hector Front Teased with New Diamond Mesh Grille

The 2022 MG Hector New gen has been teased once again. The car maker has revealed the front grille of the upcoming MG Hector next generation in the new teaser.

The teaser image shows the new 2022 MG Hector facelift with a revised front fascia with an Argyle Inspired Diamond Mesh Grille at the front. This will add a commanding stance to the 2022 Hector. The design of the Grille is made in such a way that it connects with Hector’s signature DRLs.

The new 2022 Hector Facelift is expected to be launched by the end of 2022. It will likely be sold alongside the existing Hector in the premium mid-SUV segment.

The company previously aanounced that new Hector will come with India’s largest 14-inch HD Portrait Infotainment Screen in the cabin. This will offer a cinematic and immersive experience to the users.

The teaser also revealed some new creases in its bodywork that spruce up the design. At the rear, Hector will get a new set of LED tail-lights too. It is speculated to carry over the same set of engines from the outgoing model which are a 1.5L 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 140bhp and 250 Nm coupled to either a 6-speed MT or a CVT with mild hybrid tech on higher variants. The other one is a 2.0L turbo-diesel engine making 168 bhp and 350 Nm and is mated to only a 6-speed manual transmission.

The new gen MG Astor will have a RADAR module that will aid the level-2 ADAS systems that were already available with MG Gloster and MG Astor. With this, the new Hector will get features like an emergency braking system, radar-based adaptive cruise control, parking assist with blind-spot detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and more.

The outgoing MG Hector model prices start from Rs 14.1 lakh for base Style variant and reaches up to Rs 20.3 lakh for top-spec Sharp variant (both princess ex-sh). MG Hector New Gen will compete against the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass.