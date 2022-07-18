2022 Maruti Suzuki  S-Presso launched in India, Gets improved features and better fuel efficiency

2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has been launched in India and the new updated car offers some additional features along with a better mileage for the buyers. The updated Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available at the starting price of Rs 4.25 lakh. The top model of the car costs Rs 5.99 lakh. The entry-level car of Maruti Suzuki has been in the Indian market for almost 3 years and more than 2 lakh units have been sold so far.

The specifications and engine of the new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso have been mentioned below in detail.

Engine

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a new K-series 1.0-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine. The engine churns out a maximum of 67 PS of power and a peak torque of 89 Nm and is coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission or an optional AGS transmission. When it comes to the MT variants the mileage offered on the car is 25.30 kmpl. On the other hand, the AGS variants get a mileage of 24.12 kmpl.

Features

When it comes to features of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the car gets ESP (electronic stability program), hill hold technology, electronically adjustable wing mirrors, reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminders, power steering, twin-airbags, air conditioning and touchscreen infotainment system etc. The hatchback now gets an idle-stop technology which helps in saving fuel. The idle-stop technology shuts the engine whenever the vehicle is stationary for more than a few seconds.

Price

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso continues to be a budget-friendly car for an average India car buyer. The prices for the new version have been kept in such a way that it remains easy on the pockets of buyers.

S-Presso Variant Ex-showroom price STD MT Rs 4.25 lakh LXI MT Rs 4.95 lakh VXI MT Rs 5.15 lakh VXI+ MT Rs 5.49 lakh VXI (O) AGS Rs 5.65 lakh VXI+ (O) AGS Rs 5.99 lakh

Rivals

In the Indian market, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso can find its compeititor in the Renault Kwid. In the Maruti Suzuki range of cars the Alto can be the competitor of the S-Presso (if looks are not your concern).