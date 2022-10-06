2022 Mahindra XUV300 Sportz images surface online ahead of launch

Mahindra is going to introduce a more powerful version of the XUV300 compact SUV. The facelift version is likely to be called as Mahindra XUV 300 Sportz. It was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2022.

Now, the images of the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Sportz have leaked online. The SUV is expected to be launched on October 7, 2022.

Mahindra XUV 300 Sportz design, features (leaked)

Revealed first at the 2020 Auto Expo, the exterior design of the XUV300 Sportz has now surfaced online ahead of its official debut via some leaked images.

The leaked images of the Mahindra XUV 300 Sportz shows a unique bronze paint scheme and a dual-tone colour exterior colour scheme with a black roof and black ORVMs. It has also received a gloss black grille with red accents, an air dam with matching red highlights and dual-tone alloy wheels in a new design.

The SUV also has some red highlights on the radiator grille, which is something expected to be unique to the Sportz variant.

Inside the cabin, Mahindra has replaced the dual-tone beige interior with an all-black theme. The car features a 3-spoke steering wheel and a touchscreen infotainment system.

The new XUV300 Sportz will be powered by a revised 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that will have a bumped-up power of 130 bhp and 230 Nm. The motor is expected to be mated solely to a six-speed manual transmission.

Earlier, a partially-camouflaged unit of the Mahindra XUV300 was spied testing that was believed to be the XUV300 Sportz.

Based on the top trims, the XUV300 Sportz is likely to feature a sunroof, cruise control, smartwatch connectivity for the 7-inch infotainment system, rain-sensing wipers, and push-button engine start-stop. For safety features, it may get up to six airbags, front parking sensors and ESP. The corner braking control and rear disc brakes might be offered as standard.

Upon launch, the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz will compete against the likes of Kia Sonet 1.0 Turbo and Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo. The prices of the new variant are expected to start from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).