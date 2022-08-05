2022 Hyundai Tucson launch date postponed to August 10, Over 3000 bookings received

The 4th generation of Hyundai Tucson is all set to get launched in India. Even though the initial dates for the launch of the premium SUV was set for August 4, it has been postponed to August 10. Hyundai has received over 3000 bookings for Tucson till date. Interested buyers can book the SUV through online or at Hyundai dealership at a token price of Rs 50,000.

In the Indian SUV market, the flagship model of Hyundai in expected to compete with the likes of Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, XUV700 when it launches in India. The Hyundai Tucson will be available in two different variants- Platinum and Signature.

The details about the SUV are mentioned below.

Engine

The new Hyundai Tucson will be available in 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. The petrol engine churns out 154 bhp of power and 192 Nm of torque and comes with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Similarly, the 2.0 diesel variant generates 184 bhp of power and 416 Nm of torque and is coupled with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The Diesel variant offers all-wheel drive and is suited for all-terrains. The dimensions of the SUV are 4630 mm x 1865 mm x 1665 mm (lxbxh). On the other hand, the wheelbase of the SUV is 2755 mm.

Features

The new Tucson comes with a variety of features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bose premium sound system, BlueLink connected-car technology, multiple language UI support, rear recline seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, Home-to-Car with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant, powered tailgate, wireless phone charger, driver power seat memory function, rain-sensing wipers and 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, etc.

Hyundai Tucson will be the first vehicle to use the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) feature. In addition to front collision avoidance assist, the vehicle also supports driver attention warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, high beam assist, safe exit warning, smart cruise control, lane follow assist, etc.

For the safety of passengers, the Hyundai Tucson comes equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist Control, a blind view monitor, and a surround-view monitor.

Price

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is expected to be priced between Rs. 25 lakh and Rs. 30 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).