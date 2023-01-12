Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai launches Ioniq 5 in India, full charge to offer up to 631km

Noida: Hyundai Motor India launched another electric model in the form of ‘Ioniq 5’ on the first day of the Auto Expo 2023 (Wednesday). The best thing about the EV is the range of up to 631 km. The EV was revealed in December 2022.

On the first day of the gala event, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the brand ambassador of Hyundai, also arrived at the launch of Ioniq 5.

Khan, while joking, said that whenever he will come to Delhi, he will take the Hyundai’s electric car home for free. Unsoo Kim, Hyundai Motor India MD, and CEO, while launching the model said that the EV represents the company’s shift towards future mobility with tenets that encapsulate intelligent technology, innovation, and sustainability.

Key Specifications

Platform

The EV is underpinned by the E-GMP platform that also underpins the Kia EV6 which is already on sale in India, and the Ioniq 5 also gets Level 2 ADAS features. The other important features include power seats, climate control, six airbags along with vehicle-to-load function (V2L).

Price and colours

The introductory price of Ioniq 5 is Rs 44.95 lakhs (ex-showroom) and will be available in 3 colour options — White, Black and an exclusive Matte Silver. The introductory prices are limited to first 500 customers. The bookings of the car can be made by paying a token amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Power and battery

Powering the Ioniq 5 is an electric motor that produces 215bhp and 350Nm of torque, mated to a 72.6 kWh battery pack. The EV is a rear wheel drive car. The EV can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes with a 350kW DC charger. The company gets two complimentary home chargers with 3.3kW and 11kW chargers.

Interior

In the EV’s interior, eco-processed leather is the upholstery optio n on offer, and like any Hyundai, it is loaded to the gills with features and connected car tech. There is a Bose sound system with 8-speakers along with the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that has support for OTA updates.

Warranty

Hyundai offers a product warranty of 3 year unlimited km warranty, up to 5 years/ 1,40,000 km and 8 year/ 1,60,000 km battery warranty.

The company offers 3 years of roadside assistance, icare maintenance packages along with service vehicle to vehicle support in 4 cities.

(With IANS inputs)